A photographer is set to climb four peaks in the space of three days later this year to raise money for a mental health charity.

Toby Roberts will be raising money and awareness for Don't Lose Hope in Bourne, an organisation that supports people in the community.

The challenge, which will take place in June, will see Toby climb the three highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales, Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon respectively, as well as summiting The Cheviot, an extinct volcano in Northumberland.

Toby Roberts (right) and Dom Brister. (55620768)

He will do all of this in the space of three days and has already raised £150 for Don't Lose Hope.

He said: "I have not set a target of money to raise as anything is always appreciated, no matter how small as I am hoping to raise both money and awareness for this great charity that does amazing work."

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/4-in-3-days