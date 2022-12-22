A photographer raised £450 for charity in memory of his dad after selling a calendar of wildlife pictures.

Steve Nesbitt, from Grantham, presented a £450 donation to Cancer Research UK today (Thursday) after selling 80 copies of his charity calendar.

The calendar was called 'Birds of Thailand' with 12 shots from his trip to south east Asia from four years ago.

Steve Nesbitt (second left) presented £450 to Cancer Research shop manager Lea Mole (far right) and two other longstanding volunteers. (61510455)

This year's fundraiser takes Steve's total to £2,750, which has been raised in memory of his dad, Jimmy Nesbitt, who died from cancer in 1998.

Steve said: "Once again my wonderful friends and ex work colleagues helped me to raise a fantastic amount of money for a cause close to my heart, with my dad Jimmy passing away from cancer in December 1998.

"This year, 80 calendars were sold, the best year so far and so a massive and heartfelt thank you goes out to all who purchased a calendar."

Steve can be found on Facebook or Twitter: @LincsSnapper