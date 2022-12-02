Pictures have shown the devastating lorry fire which has closed the A1 northbound this morning.

The photographs show a completely burned out heavy goods vehicle and fire crews attending the scene.

The A1 is closed northbound between the A606 Stamford and A151 Colsterworth.

The lorry was completely burned out in the incident on the A1. Photo: RSM Photography (61058539)

A spokesman for Highways East Midlands said: "The A1 northbound is likely to remain closed for several hours today between A606 Stamford and A151 Colsterworth following the lorry fire. Fire continues to be dampen down."

Grantham, Stamford and Corby Glen fire crews have attended the scene.

The heavy goods vehicle was completely gutted by the fire. Photo: RSM Photography (61058541)

Firefighters are damping down at the scene. Photo: RSM Photography (61058536)

Fire crews are dealing with a lorry fire on the A1 northbound between Stamford and Colsterworth. Photo: RSM Photography (61058534)

The A1 northbound is closed due to a lorry fire. Photo: RSM Photography (61058532)

Diversions are in place while the incident is dealt with by emergency services.