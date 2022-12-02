Photographs show devastating lorry fire which has closed the A1 south of Grantham
Published: 09:33, 02 December 2022
| Updated: 09:34, 02 December 2022
Pictures have shown the devastating lorry fire which has closed the A1 northbound this morning.
The photographs show a completely burned out heavy goods vehicle and fire crews attending the scene.
The A1 is closed northbound between the A606 Stamford and A151 Colsterworth.
A spokesman for Highways East Midlands said: "The A1 northbound is likely to remain closed for several hours today between A606 Stamford and A151 Colsterworth following the lorry fire. Fire continues to be dampen down."
Grantham, Stamford and Corby Glen fire crews have attended the scene.
Diversions are in place while the incident is dealt with by emergency services.