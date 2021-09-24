Photographs show fire continues to burn four days after it broke out in village near Grantham

A large commercial a fire which broke out in a village on Tuesday continues to burn.

The blaze broke out at Fen Lane in Long Bennington sending clouds of black smoke high into the air.

Residents nearby have been told to keep their doors and windows closed. Some residents have said they fear that the smoke could be toxic.

The Fen Lane fire continues to burn. Photo RSM Photogrpahy (51571583)

A number of pictures provided by RSM Photographic shows the fire still burning.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the incident was an ongoing fire involving shipping containers, containing recycling materials and two scrap vehicles.

A spokesman added this afternoon (Friday): "We still have one appliance at the site and the fire is burning under control."

