Photographs sent to us by a former Grantham resident show Grantham families celebrating the end of the war in Europe in 1945.

John Marshall was just short of his fifth birthday when VE Day was celebrated on May 8, 1945. John says he remembers the celebrations that day in Walton Gardens, Grantham, where people celebrated outside near the air raid shelters in front of the houses.

But John says there was also a lot of relief the war was over because people often had to take cover in the air raid shelters as enemy aircraft regularly dropped their bombs in an effort to destroy the nearby BMARC arms factory off Springfield Road.