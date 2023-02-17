A photography business has had to close temporarily after a large amount of equipment was stolen.

England's Finest Photography, in Unit 3 of The Old Malthouse in Grantham, was broken into yesterday (Thursday) between 4am and 6am.

The business announced on its Facebook page that it has had to temporarily close after cameras, lenses, drones, iPads and a number of Macbooks were taken.

England's Finest Photography logo. (62500847)

On the post it said: "This morning between 4am and 6am some delightful individuals paid an unplanned visit to our studio and decided to take some souvenirs home.

"This means that sadly we can’t currently capture your precious memories until either the police capture the thieves and recover our equipment or our insurance pays out.

"We will be looking into temporary camera hire etc so hopefully we’ll get back on our feet ASAP but in the meantime I’m going to have to close the diary.

"After the flood in 2019, Covid and the cost of everything rising this has hit us hard as you can imagine but we will not be beaten - we’re a bit fragile right now but look out as we’ll be coming back bigger and better than ever.

"Thanks again to everyone who has already offered support whether emotionally or in the form of offers of equipment etc and to all the people who have shared our earlier personal posts."

The company has said it will be in touch with anyone who has a session booked.

If people have had photography sessions done already, the company has reassured them that these photos are safe.