A photography student is selling a calendar for 2023 of her work.

Ambergate Sports College pupil Rhiannon Graveling, 15, has created the 12-month calendar as part of photography coursework, and money made from selling the calendars will be put towards the photography department.

Rhiannon said: "I decided to choose the calendar because it can display lots of the photos we have taken.

Rhiannon, 15, who has produced the calendar. (61321537)

"Also, it is a good time as the new year is coming so hopefully people will choose us for their yearly calendar! There is something for everyone."

The photos in the calendar were either taken by Rhiannon outside of class or during lessons last year.

There are also exclusive photos within the calendar which will be featured on the February and October pages.

The calendar (61321558)

Photography lead at Ambergate, Carly Whitbread, said: "This calendar really has been a lot of work for Rhiannon. She had to research the best products, work out costings, prices and carry out market research.

"Then she had to search through a number of photos that she took last year and work out where they would fit best. Rhiannon worked hard to find her best wow photos because she wanted to create a quality product and she has done just that.

"Seeing how excited she was when they arrived from the printer made all the hard work worthwhile. I am so very proud of her!"

Each calendar costs £8 and Rhiannon still has a few left to sell, but she would like to sell them all before Christmas to put the money towards the photography department.

Rhiannon added: "I would love to sell all the calendars before Christmas so I can put as much as possible back into the photography department and do really well in my enterprise coursework!"

Calendars can be ordered by emailing katie.bennington@ganf-cit.co.uk or they can be collected from Ambergate Sports College on Dysart Road, Grantham.