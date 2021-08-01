Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Photos from concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival

By Kerry Coupe
-
kerry.coupe@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 21:42, 01 August 2021
 | Updated: 21:43, 01 August 2021

Wyndham Park was busy again today (Sunday, August 1) for the second day of Grantham Carnival.

Some 45 performers took to the stage in an effort to celebrate all the NHS has done for people during the coronavirus pandemic.

It followed a successful day of entertainment yesterday.

A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788357)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788357)

Once again, Journal photographer Toby Roberts was on hand to capture all the action from the day.

A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788443)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788443)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788435)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788435)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788431)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788431)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788439)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788439)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788316)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788316)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788355)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788355)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788377)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788377)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788373)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788373)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788359)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788359)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788406)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788406)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788397)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788397)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788383)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788383)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788395)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788395)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788391)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788391)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788437)
A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788437)
Grantham Human Interest Kerry Coupe
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE