Photos from concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival
Published: 21:42, 01 August 2021
| Updated: 21:43, 01 August 2021
Wyndham Park was busy again today (Sunday, August 1) for the second day of Grantham Carnival.
Some 45 performers took to the stage in an effort to celebrate all the NHS has done for people during the coronavirus pandemic.
It followed a successful day of entertainment yesterday.
Once again, Journal photographer Toby Roberts was on hand to capture all the action from the day.