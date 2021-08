Grantham Carnival returned yesterday (Saturday) with a bang.

The event at Wyndham Park provided an array of things for visitors to enjoy.

A concert to thank NHS workers will continue the entertainment today.

Here's some photos from the first day of the carnival, captured by Journal photographer Toby Roberts.

Dangerous Steve at Grantham Carnival (49775580)

The scene on the first day of Grantham Carnival (49775619)

The carnival committee (49775584)

Stepping Stones Nursery at Grantham Carnival (49775590)

Tony Topliss with his Renault 16gl (49775586)

Val Odell, Grace and John Knightall, Gill Watson at Grantham Carnival (49775588)

Zara and Mel Phillips-Peters, the Cake Fairy, at Grantham Carnival (49775617)

Dean Ward and Dangerous Steve at Grantham Carnival (49775594)

Beth Creswell School of Dance at Grantham Carnival (49775621)

Paws for Thought at Grantham Carnival (49775592)

Send your photos to: comment@granthamjournal.co.uk