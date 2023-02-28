Home   News   Article

Photos of Lincolnshire firefighters tackling blaze in Aslackby

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 16:46, 28 February 2023
 | Updated: 16:47, 28 February 2023

Pictures have shown the devastating fire which destroyed buildings at a farm.

Firefighters were called at 8pm yesterday (Monday) to a fire at a farm in Millthorpe Lane, Aslackby where they remained until this morning.

Two workshops were badly damaged by the blaze.

The fire in Aslackby. Photo: R. S. Mortiss
Residents were told to keep windows and doors closed due to lots of smoke.

