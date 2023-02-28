Photos of Lincolnshire firefighters tackling blaze in Aslackby
Published: 16:46, 28 February 2023
| Updated: 16:47, 28 February 2023
Pictures have shown the devastating fire which destroyed buildings at a farm.
Firefighters were called at 8pm yesterday (Monday) to a fire at a farm in Millthorpe Lane, Aslackby where they remained until this morning.
Two workshops were badly damaged by the blaze.
An investigation took place today (Tuesday) but the cause remains undetermined.
Residents were told to keep windows and doors closed due to lots of smoke.