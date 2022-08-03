A train has been shown with a damaged windscreen amid major disruption to rail travel.

Photos have revealed the extent of the damage to a London North Eastern Railway train that was sat south of Stoke Tunnel near Grantham.

Today, passengers have been warned not to travel due to a major disruption which affects trains through Grantham.

The damage to an LNER train. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (58428992)

The damage to an LNER train. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (58428989)

Due to significant damage to the overhead electrical wires, passengers have been advised to not travel or attempt to make a journey to a station today (Wednesday).

One witness said that the damaged train has now been sent back north to Doncaster.

People are advised to check their travel plans and plan ahead because of the disruption. Alerts and updates can be found at: https://www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/travelling-now/travel-alerts/

Tickets that are dated for travel today are valid for travel on Thursday, August 4.