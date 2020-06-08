A father has taken photographs of a grenade which his nine-year-old son found in the River Witham.

Ian Scrivener and son Tyler were magnet fishing at Belton on Thursday night when Tyler fished the grenade out of the river. Fortunately it was not live.

Mr Scrivener said: "It was an egg grenade from 1917. I have some pictures of the grenade and the police blocking the road and some of the MoD."