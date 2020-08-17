Photos show terrible state of streets in Grantham used as a dumping ground for waste
Published: 15:37, 17 August 2020
| Updated: 15:37, 17 August 2020
A Grantham resident has slammed those who have dumped waste in streets near his home.
The man, who does not wish to be named, has taken photos of the waste which has been left dumped in alleyways joining Oxford Street, Cambridge Street and College Street in the town.
He says the situation has got worse during the 10 years he has lived in the area and it is now in an "absolutely disgusting state".
Read moreCrimeEnvironmentGrantham
More by this authorGraham Newton
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)