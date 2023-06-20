Over thirty volunteers turned out for RiverCare’s 125th clean up at the weekend.

Volunteers from five years old to a little bit older scoured the River Witham in the clean up on Saturday (June 17).

One volunteer was Peter, a guest from Grantham’s twin town Sankt Augustin, in Germany.

Over 30 volunteers turned out for Grantham RiverCare’s 125th clean up on Saturday, June 17.

A spokesperson for Grantham RiverCare said: “We are pleased to report that littering was relatively light, although we still filled nine large bags on non-recyclables and five bags of 40 glass bottles, 106 cans and 86 plastic that we sent for recycling.

“No litter pick would be complete without some interesting pieces.

“This time we collected a trolley, pick axe, wheel trim and an inflatable toy to name but a few.

“Unfortunately, vapes continue to be an issue. This time we collected 19 items.

“We also found a set of keys which, thanks to the power of social media, were returned to their owner.”

Vapes continue to be found on clean ups.

While litter picking in Queen Elizabeth Park, the group looked at the two ponds that are being created in the park under the Witham/Slea Blue Green Corridor project.

The spokesperson added: “Already filling with groundwater, these will be a great enhancement of our local ecosystem.”

At the end of the day, volunteers were rewarded with homemade sausage rolls, scones, cake, brownies and hot drinks.

The next Grantham RiverCare outings for July and August will include getting samples of the river to study the creatures that live within the river.

Anyone who wants to get involved with Grantham RiverCare can go to its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rivercaregrantham

106 cans were found in the clean up.

For more information, contact Ian Simmons by phone on 07950 000928 or David Martin 07739 864490.