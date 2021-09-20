Customers can now pick their own pumpkins at a Lincolnshire farm just in time for Halloween.

Millside Wigwams at Barkston has been growing pumpkins on Mill Farm next to its wigwam site.

Visitors will be able to pick their own pumpkins from 10am until 4pm each weekend in October.

Owner Steve Elnor in the pumpkin patch (51295242)

Owner of the farm, Steve Elnor, said: "This is our first time growing pumpkins let alone selling them.

"We have some great big pumpkins, so the pumpkins have done their part, the next bit is selling them."

Pumpkins will range in price from £3 to £5 depending on the size, and there will also be squashes available.

Poster for the Pick Your Own Pumpkin event (51295221)

There will also be plenty of wheelbarrows on the farm so that guests don't need to carry their pumpkins.

In addition to the pumpkin picking, the farm will be hosting a competition with a prize of a two night stay in one of their wigwams.

Steve and his wife Fiona set up Millside Wigwams in 2017. People can hire the wigwams and enjoy some luxurious glamping on the farm near the river Witham.

The event will also have free parking and a pumpkin display photo opportunity for visitors.