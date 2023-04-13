The Coronation of King Charles III will be celebrated with a Picnic on the Green at St Peter’s Hill.

On Sunday, May 7, the day after the Coronation, Grantham will be able to mark the occasion in style. People will be asked to take their own picnic, blankets and chairs.

On the Sunday morning, the road will be closed from St Peter’s Hill traffic lights on the High Street, Vine Street and Blue Gate from 9am for the Mayor of Grantham, Charter Trustees and other civic and community groups to parade to St Wulfram’s Church for a Service of thanksgiving for the new king.

The picnic will take place on St Peter's HIll Green. (63549634)

The Picnic on the Green will take place between 11.30am and 4pm and will include, music and dance by local entertainers including In Voice, Grantham School of Dance, Sam Bickmore, Paula Burrows, Four Tunes, Terry Carey and Trevor Leeson. Paul Martin will be the MC for the day.

There will be food vendors, ice cream, community stalls, as well as competitions for children such as best crown or best King or Queen costume.

A Coronation craft market will take place in the Guildhall Arts Centre Ballroom from 11am to 4pm.

The Mayor of Grantham, Coun Graham Jeal, said: “The Charter Trustees really wanted to mark the Coronation of King Charles III. I’d really like to thank the clerk to the Charter Trustees, Anita Eckersley, and Godfrey Mackinder who have put in a huge amount of work to co-ordinate this event.

“I am really looking forward to it. I would also like to thank those entertainers who are giving their time to ensure this is a memorable day.”

Godfrey Mackinder said: “Please come along and take part in what is going to be a very enjoyable day to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III”.