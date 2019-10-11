Picture gallery: More than 1,000 cyclists take part in the Viking Challenge's 25th anniversary

More than 1,000 cyclists of all ages and abilities took part in The Viking Challenge on Sunday.

For this year only, participants were able to choose between a 30km, 55km or a 65km ride to mark the event's 25th anniversary.

The cyclists set off from Redmile Primary School to raise funds for the village school and REACH, which helps people with learning disabilities in Nottinghamshire.

Taking in the Vale of Belvoir countryside, the cyclists were able to take advantage of the free food and drink stops, including the famous Pork Pie stop, free finish line food including sausage rolls and cake.

There was also an on-site masseur, bike mechanic, supporters’ area with coffee and food from Café Allez.

For more information about the event and to enter for next year's event, visit the website at www.vikingchallenge.org.uk