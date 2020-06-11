Protest takes place outside Grantham Hospital as downgrade of A&E is decided
Published: 15:04, 11 June 2020
| Updated: 15:06, 11 June 2020
Campaigners protested outside Grantham Hospital today as the board of the trust which runs it decided to temporarily downgrade the A&E unit.
Wearing face masks and observing social distancing rules, about 50 protesters gathered outside the hospital as the decision to replace A&E with an urgent treatment centre was being made.
A number of members of staff joined the protest as it gathered outside the A&E department.
