Home   News   Article

Protest takes place outside Grantham Hospital as downgrade of A&E is decided

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 15:04, 11 June 2020
 | Updated: 15:06, 11 June 2020

Campaigners protested outside Grantham Hospital today as the board of the trust which runs it decided to temporarily downgrade the A&E unit.

Wearing face masks and observing social distancing rules, about 50 protesters gathered outside the hospital as the decision to replace A&E with an urgent treatment centre was being made.

A number of members of staff joined the protest as it gathered outside the A&E department.

Read more
CoronavirusGranthamHealth

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE