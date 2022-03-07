A picture submitted by a Journal reader shows demolition work at the railway station from the 1980s.

Paul Clark shared a photo that he took at Grantham Railway Station on Sunday September 8, 1985, which shows the demolition of the original Great Northern Railway downside buildings.

The demolition was part of a refurbishment that took place at the station prior to the electrification of the East Coast Main Line (ECML).

Demolition in progress during the refurbishment of Grantham Station in 1985. Credit: Paul Clark (55287467)

Paul said: "The demolition work was undertaken by Ian Bellamy Contractors of Grantham,the late Ian Bellamy is in the photo wearing a yellow hard hat.

"The refurbishment at the station was very extensive and included a new footbridge, new downside waiting room and staff building, a new Red Star parcels office, a new buffet and a new booking office.

"There was also much trackwork undertaken at Grantham which included removal of many redundant sidings."

The refurbished station was formally opened on October 15, 1986, by South Kesteven District Council chairman, Councillor Peter F Spiegl JP.

Paul continued: "The electrification of the ECML around Grantham was undertaken between 1986 and early 1988 and the electric power went live between Peterborough and the south end of Peascliffe tunnel on Monday March 7, 1988.

"After a period of testing,the first electric passenger train to call at Grantham station was on August 12, 1988."