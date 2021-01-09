Home   News   Article

New Year's Eve reader pictures - Grantham welcomes 2021 in style

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 07:00, 09 January 2021

With tier 4 restrictions in place in Grantham on New Year's Eve, people were forced to say goodbye to 2020 from their own homes.

However, even with restrictions in place, our readers managed to find joy and celebration to end what has been a tough year.

Many spent time with family and furry friends, while using technology to wish their loved ones a virtual happy new year, even if they were unable say it face to face.

Shelley Rose Odams and family (43814880)
The people of Grantham and the surrounding areas certainly seemed to make the best of the situation, whether that was through Zoom quizzes to share the New Year's experience, or treating their dogs to some 'pawsecco'.

One little girl was joined by her friends to play music outside to her neighbours on New Year's Eve.

Meanwhile, Rachel Mitchell, known as 'Ravin Rach', hosted a DJ stream to say goodbye to 2020, while celebrating her own birthday, with around 240 people tuning in.

From left: Lilly, Olivia, Matt, Indie and Zack, submitted by Olivia Holmes (43814845)Samantha Brewin prepared for her daughter's 3rd birthday by blowing up ALL these balloons (43814874)Submitted by Josh Mills (43814877)Suzie Winch had a cheeky glass with my mum while out for an afternoon walk (43814883)Jade Parr shared some furry friends (43814888)Claire Baker's dog, Maisie, enjoyed some pawsecco! (43814891)Alex Green and friends seeing the New Year in virtually (43814850)Maria Pia Amendola and family (43814853)Submitted by Kelly Jay Tumber (43814856)Submitted by Rebecca Jade (43814859)Submitted by Kirstie Smith(43814862)Submitted by Stacey Clay (43814865)New Years matching pyjamas for bedtime story and sleep to end 2020, submitted by Tom Parry (43814868)Claire Sentance had a Zoom quiz and even saw the New Year in together over Zoom (43814871)Emma Emms submitted a picture of her daughter Khaleesi, who joined her neighbours in getting their instruments out and making as much noise as they could to say goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021 (43816389)
Grantham Matthew Taylor
