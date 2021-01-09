With tier 4 restrictions in place in Grantham on New Year's Eve, people were forced to say goodbye to 2020 from their own homes.

However, even with restrictions in place, our readers managed to find joy and celebration to end what has been a tough year.

Many spent time with family and furry friends, while using technology to wish their loved ones a virtual happy new year, even if they were unable say it face to face.

Shelley Rose Odams and family (43814880)

The people of Grantham and the surrounding areas certainly seemed to make the best of the situation, whether that was through Zoom quizzes to share the New Year's experience, or treating their dogs to some 'pawsecco'.

One little girl was joined by her friends to play music outside to her neighbours on New Year's Eve.

Meanwhile, Rachel Mitchell, known as 'Ravin Rach', hosted a DJ stream to say goodbye to 2020, while celebrating her own birthday, with around 240 people tuning in.