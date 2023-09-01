These pictures show a rare blue supermoon that appeared in the skies earlier this week.

Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind) was able to capture the blue supermoon on Wednesday (August 31) night.

It was the first time a rare blue supermoon was able to be seen in more than a decade.

The rare blue supermoon captured on a Nikon p1000, using 3,000 times zoom. Photo: Tim Harrison

Comments on Coun Harrison’s Facebook post with his pictures regarded the pictures as “fabulous shots”.

A blue supermoon is a combination of a supermoon and a blue moon.

The rare blue supermoon captured through the trees. Photo: Tim Harrison

A supermoon appears bigger and brighter in the sky due to the close proximity to Earth.

A blue moon gets its name from the second full moon to take place in one calendar month.

Coun Harrison was able to capture the closer shots of the moon on a Nikon p1000 camera, using a 3,000 times zoom.