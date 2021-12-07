Business owner and pig breeder Chris Hudson was recognised for his work with pedigree pigs at The National Pig Awards 2021.

The National Pig Awards recognise excellence and innovation in the industry and is the premier event for the British pig industry calendar.

Chris, of Claypole, was the winner of Pedigree Pork Producer of the Year 2021 thanks to his quality hog roast business, Little John’s Hog Roast, which promotes and uses pedigree pork.

Chris Hudson at the National Pig Awards.

He was also named Pedigree Pig Breeder of the Year 2021.

He said: “It was a bit of a shock to win, but it’s recognition for the hard work of the team.

“I always say you only get out what you put in and we put some hard work in.”

Chris and Julie at the National Pig Awards.

Chris breeds traditional Berkshire pigs ­— the oldest breed of English pig and a rare breed ­— and pedigree modern British landrace pigs.

He and his partner Julie Johnson keep only a small number of the animals, as a hobby and to help with conservation.

Chris was recognised for his enthusiasm for pedigree pork and his knowledge and experience as a breeder, including his use of performance monitoring and back fat testing.

Little John's Hog Roast.

He said: “I was interviewed by panels and then we went down to London to receive the prize. They said we were head and shoulders above the rest.”

Chris is also chairman of the Berkshire Pig Breeders Club, and involved with the British Pig Association.

Julie and Chris show their pedigree pigs at a variety of agricultural shows, achieving supreme champion at many.

Chris Hudson won Pedigree Pig Breeder of the Year at the National Pig Awards.

Chris’ family is also involved in both the pig keeping and showing, with his granddaughters helping out with the hog roast, and in the show ring, winning main classes and junior handlers.