This stunning picture of a peregrine falcon at St Wulfram's Grantham was sent in by Dave Roberts via Twitter.

His photo of a Pine Hawk-moth in his garden was also our reader picture of the week in the Grantham Journal today (Friday).

Have you taken any photographs recently that you are really proud of? Well, don’t keep them to yourself – share them with us and Journal readers in print and online!

Picture submitted by Dave Roberts. (50824722)

E-mail: comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

Alternatively, post your pictures on our Facebook wall.