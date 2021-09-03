Home   News   Article

Pine Hawk-moth photographed in Grantham garden is our reader picture of the week

By Tracey Davies
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:30, 03 September 2021
 | Updated: 17:24, 03 September 2021

This stunning picture of a peregrine falcon at St Wulfram's Grantham was sent in by Dave Roberts via Twitter.

His photo of a Pine Hawk-moth in his garden was also our reader picture of the week in the Grantham Journal today (Friday).

Have you taken any photographs recently that you are really proud of? Well, don’t keep them to yourself – share them with us and Journal readers in print and online!

Picture submitted by Dave Roberts. (50824722)
E-mail: comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

Alternatively, post your pictures on our Facebook wall.

A peregrine falcon photographed by Dave Roberts. (50346517)
