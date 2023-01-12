A bin lorry has been painted pink to raise awareness of breast cancer.

The South Kesteven District Council vehicle has joined in cancer charities appeal to 'Wear It Pink' by painting the lorry pink with health check adverts on the side.

The lorry, which weighs 26 tonnes, is now in service and underlines health messages as part of October's Breast Cancer Awareness month and national 'Wear It Pink Day'.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of SKDC, said: "We are proud to be providing a highly unusual vehicle to take vitally important messages right across the district.

"Our new freighter is the ultimate in wearing it pink, all year round, and it carries advice which can literally save lives."

The lorry exhibits the council's continued support towards the cause, and also Breast Friends Grantham, a support group formed by breast cancer survivor and SKDC employee Rachael Bradley.

The pink bin lorry. Photo: SKDC (61823613)

Rachel was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2020, the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and is now in remission and tirelessly works to help others who suffer.

Her story has been captured in an emotional video.

Rachel said: "I am absolutely over the moon to think that we will have this lorry spreading such a vital message day in and day out, and I am so grateful to the council. It’s amazing, and it’s going to make a real difference.

“I know first-hand what it’s like to suffer this dreadful disease, and I have lost friends and family to it. The more we can do to raise awareness of what to look for, the better our chances of helping others.”

SKDC has worked with its lorry supplier, Dennis Eagle, who were delighted to support the cause and paint the lorry pink.

Dennis Eagle has also produced a time lapse video showing the journey of the lorry.

Matt Horwell, Dennis Eagle regional sales manager, said: “We were delighted to help South Kesteven District Council get behind this campaign. The vehicle definitely stands out and it will certainly help draw attention to this very important cause. We wish Rachael and the rest of her group all the very best in their efforts.”

Clair Raybould, director for system delivery and lead for cancer at NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, said: “What a great way to promote the 'Wear it Pink' campaign in the South Kesteven District with something as impactful as this highly visible refuse lorry.

"I am sure that the important messages relating to breast cancer will be seen by many people not only on Wear It Pink Day but also during Breast Cancer Awareness month this October."

The new vehicle was always scheduled for delivery to join the fleet, so there was no extra cost to the council for the lorry or to paint it pink.

Manveet Basra, head of Public Health and Wellbeing at Breast Cancer Now, said: “It’s great to see innovative new ways of raising awareness of breast cancer signs and symptoms.

“It’s so important to be breast aware and get to know ‘your normal’ and understand what’s new or different for you."