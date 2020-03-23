PizzaExpress has closed fully including deliveries and takeaway.

PizzaExpress, which has a branch on the Town Bridge in Stamford, has decided it is "no longer in the best interests of our customers and teams" to continue to offer delivery and takeaway.

Branches shut on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said all venues should close.

In a message to customers, PizzaExpress' managing director said: "We’ve now taken the decision to temporarily close ALL our UK Pizzerias including our Deliveroo, Click & Collect & Takeaway service, effective immediately.

"I’d like to assure you that we'll open our pizzerias again as soon as it is safe to do so.

"We’ll also continue to increase production of our At Home range in order to enhance availability of our pizza in supermarkets during this time.

"Whilst we’re uncertain of what may happen over the coming few weeks, we’ll continue to support our customers, teams and local communities as best we can and we remain committed to helping the UK get through these uncertain times.

"We’ll get through this. Together."

McDonald's has also announced the full closure of all its branches

