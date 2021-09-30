Places are still available on a pet first aid course next weekend.

Sara Barnes, of Who Lets Your Dog Out? UK , will be running the formally recognised level 2 qualification, on Sunday, October 10, to provide basic first aid training for pets.

Sara trained to become a qualified instructor for pet first aid after she was unable to find a local course.

Sara Barnes will be running pet first aid sessions. (47052050)

She said: "This is a recognised qualification and an absolute must for those dealing with pets in a professional capacity."

The course will be held at Barrowby Village Reading Room, between 10am-2pm, and will cost £35 per person.

To find out more and book your place on a course go to the events at Who Lets Your Dog Out? UK on Facebook, or go to the website www.wholetsyourdogoutuk.com/first-aid