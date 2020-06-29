Home   News   Article

Grantham places of worship set to reopen over the weekend

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 15:40, 29 June 2020
 | Updated: 15:41, 29 June 2020

Places of worship are on the list of establishments permitted to reopen from July 4 onwards.

This comes after last week's government announcement which also permitted industries such as hair salons and pubs to reopen this Saturday.

Father Stuart Craddock, Rector of St Wulfram’s Church, confirmed that services would be starting up again at the church from Sunday, July 5, with digital services continuing as they have been.

Read more
CoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE