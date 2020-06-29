Grantham places of worship set to reopen over the weekend
Published: 15:40, 29 June 2020
| Updated: 15:41, 29 June 2020
Places of worship are on the list of establishments permitted to reopen from July 4 onwards.
This comes after last week's government announcement which also permitted industries such as hair salons and pubs to reopen this Saturday.
Father Stuart Craddock, Rector of St Wulfram’s Church, confirmed that services would be starting up again at the church from Sunday, July 5, with digital services continuing as they have been.
More by this authorMatthew Taylor