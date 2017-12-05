Places still available at Grantham meeting for landlords

Have your say

Places are still available for South Kesteven District Council’s Landlord Forum for South Kesteven property owners.

The free event on Wednesday, December 6, from 9.30am to 12.30pm takes place at the Guildhall Arts Centre ballroom in Grantham, and gives property professionals the chance to hear what fellow landlords are doing, ask questions and share experiences.

Speakers will include Don Robbie from the National Landlords’ Association, Graham Metcalfe from Department for Work and Pensions and Jonny Goldsmith from local charity P3.

Free refreshments will be available to all attendees.

To register for the event, landlords should email ehs@southkesteven.gov.uk or call 01476 40 60 80.