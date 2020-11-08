A planning application has been submitted for a 220,000 bird chicken farm.

The proposal, based at Ermine Street Farm, off High Dyke, would see the erection of four poultry units, each with a capacity for 55,000 chickens.

Based around 3km north of Ancaster, the 4.2 hectare site would also see the construction of a biomass boiler building, feed bins, gas tanks, gate house, water tank, pump room, generator and associated access improvements to Ermine Street.

Planning Applications (12078486)

The applicant, C. J. Farms Ltd, already operates an existing arable farming business at Ermine Street. The use of the proposed poultry buildings is for the rearing of broilers from day old chicks through to finished table weight. With the nearest residences over 1.5km away from the site, Ermine Street Farm is remote from neighbouring residential properties, it said.

In response to the application, Natural England said: “Natural England considers that the proposed development will not have significant adverse impacts on designated sites and has no objection.

“Natural England considers that the proposed development will not damage or destroy the interest features for which these sites have been notified and has no objection.”

A noise impact assessment in the planning application found that “the extract and transport activity noise emissions from the proposed poultry units will result in a very low noise impact during the day and evening”.

In terms of visual impact, LVIA Ltd concluded that “with the implementation of a successful mitigation strategy, the overall impact on the landscape is considered to have a minor overall effect on the surrounding landscape character”.

Lincolnshire County Council also concluded that the plans would not be expected to have an unacceptable impact upon highway safety.