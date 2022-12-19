A proposal to build 36 eco homes in a village has been given the green light more than one year after it was denied.

Full planning consent has been granted by the planning inspector for Gusto Homes Easthorpe LLP to build 36 net zero carbon homes on a site in Easthorpe near Bottesford.

This comes over a year after councillors at Melton Borough Council refused an initial application to develop the site with a wealth of green features in September 2021.

The developer and their design team said they worked closely with the Melton Borough Council Planning Department over an 18-month consultation process to evolve what they called the "pioneering sustainable development".

Steff Wright, of Gusto Homes, said: “The delays and costs involved with this appeal are a clear demonstration of the need for reform of the planning process.

"The site was allocated for housing and our application was recommended for approval over a year ago by the council’s planning officers.

"Gusto Homes have been at the forefront of building efficient, clean energy homes for over 25 years and with the cost of energy escalating there has never been a greater need for all new developments to be built to a net zero carbon standard."

The design has been led by Nottingham and Leicester based Franklin Ellis Architects, and supported by planning consultants DLP Planning Ltd, who led on the planning appeal for Gusto.

Simon Betts, director for DLP Planning said: “We have been supporting Gusto Homes throughout this project and are pleased that the inspector agreed with the appellant that the scheme could satisfactorily deliver 36 new carbon zero homes, balanced against site constraints.

"The inspector concluded that the proposals would not result in settlement coalescence, any harmful effect on the significance of the scheduled monument and would provide an appropriate and suitable mix of housing.

"In addition, the scheme includes a completed planning obligation which secures a variety of financial contributions towards education, healthcare and local infrastructure."

Gusto Homes said they will continue to work closely with the parish councillors and the neighbours to embed this "high-quality development of retirement living bungalows and family homes into the existing community".

The site is close to the remains of a medieval village and moat, which is a scheduled monument.