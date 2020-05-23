The developer that is building 480 homes off Longcliffe Road on the edge of Grantham says the project is not on hold.

Mark Mann, director of planning at Larkfleet Homes, said: “Our proposal for 480 homes off Longcliffe Road in Grantham is not on hold, it is just taking time to go through the council’s various design reviews.

“This delay has recently been exacerbated by Covid-19, but we expect to submit some revisions to our original plans (reserved matters) soon, which the council will consult upon. Following this, we expect the plans to go before the planning committee.