A housing developer has pledged that its planned 68-home estate in Corby Glen will not have a negative impact on traffic, schools and health services in the area.

Larkfleet Homes wants to build 48 open market properties and 20 affordable homes on land next to the fire station, off Bourne Road.

The company carried out a public consultation with residents during which some expressed fears the development would spark traffic congestion in the centre of the village.