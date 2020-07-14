Plan for 78 homes in Claypole is recommended for refusal
Published: 12:26, 14 July 2020
| Updated: 12:28, 14 July 2020
Councillors are being recommended to refuse a 78-home application in Claypole next week
The application by Larkfleet Homes would see the development built on land north of Doddington Lane.
However, South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee will be told by officers that the proposal goes into open greenfield land “beyond the existing pattern of development”.
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
