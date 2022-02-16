Detailed plans have been drawn up to build 96 new energy-efficient homes in a village.

Developer Bellway Eastern Counties has submitted a detailed application to South Kesteven District Council for a new development in Ancaster, which will be called The Willows.

The new homes are proposed for a site off Wilsford Lane which already has outline planning permission in place.

An indicative computer-generated image of the homes set to be built in Ancaster. (54929452)

The developer hopes to build a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes on the nine-acre site, with 67 three and four-bedroom houses for private sale and 29 affordable properties available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

Each of the homes for sale would have an energy efficient air source heat pump to provide heating and help customers reduce their energy bills.

Phil Standen, managing director of Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “South Kesteven District Council gave outline planning permission for 96 new homes on the site last year and we have now submitted our detailed plans for the development.

“We are proposing to deliver 96 much-needed homes to the area with 29 of them being provided as affordable housing for local people. This new neighbourhood will offer people the opportunity to live in a rural, yet well-connected, location in the Lincolnshire countryside.

“These will be energy-efficient new homes, with air source heat pumps providing renewable energy and helping residents keep their fuel bills to a minimum.

“This is also highly sustainable location for new housing. Ancaster is a charming, traditional village with a good range of facilities within walking distance, including a primary school, a GP surgery, a Post Office, a butcher’s and a Co-op store, as well as a railway station on the Nottingham to Skegness line.

“Bellway is committed to engaging with the local community and all those involved in the plans, including Ancaster Parish Council, on the detailed design of the scheme.

“The homes we are proposing will reflect the local character of the area with the use local materials. We also plan to plant 83 trees of 14 different species on the site as well as provide green open space and a children’s play area.”

The new homes planned at The Willows are from Bellway’s Artisan Collection, which has been developed on the back of decades of customer feedback.

Phil said: “Bellway is rated as a five-star builder with the Home Builders Federation which is a guarantee that we will deliver top-quality homes.

“All the homes at The Willows will not only benefit from this high standard of build, but will also be part of our flagship Artisan Collection. This exclusive range of homes combines traditional craftmanship with the very latest construction techniques to deliver elegant properties anyone would be proud to live in.”

Bellway’s five-star rating with the HBF means that more than 90 per cent of customers have said they would recommend the housebuilder to a friend or family member.

For more information about the new homes planned by Bellway Eastern Counties at The Willows, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/eastern-counties/the-willows.