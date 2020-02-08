Plan for blue plaque to commemorate Grantham artist

The Grantham Civic Society have applied for planning permission to erect a plaque to commemorate an 18th century artist based in Grantham.

Manuel Immanuel established a drawing academy in Grantham in 1814, teaching there until his death in 1834.

The circular blue plaque, proposed for the east elevation of 2a Market Place, will have a diameter of half a metre.

Manuel Immanuel's painting of Grantham Market Place in 1820 (28357693)

The application said: “Manuel Immanuel was thought to have been born around 1758. He was the son of a painter and illustrator of the same name in London.

“He was an immensely talented artist, who designed scenery and interior designs of theatres throughout the country.

“His exhibitions were patronised by royalty and he used transparencies and lamps to illustrate his work, often illustrating full size animals such as elephants.

“He taught drawing to many people and in 1814 started a drawing academy in Grantham.

“The painting of Grantham Market Place in 1820, shows the opening of the mid-Lent fair and appears to show an exhibition of paintings, which may have illustrated his work.

“He is described in the Stamford Mercury as a drawing master and rigid observer of the laws of Moses, and celebrated as a connoisseur, an antiquary and a Hebrew scholar.

“We have permission from the owners of the property at 2a Market Place (Buckminster Estates) to erect a blue plaque on the building.”