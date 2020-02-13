Six life-saving defibrillators could soon be installed in Grantham after the district council pledged £7,000 to the project.

South Kesteven District Council cabinet member Robert Reid, Grantham Councillor Charmaine Morgan and local groups have worked together to identify areas where they could be installed.

Cabinet member for communities, Councillor Annie Mason, said: “This initiative has a real potential to save lives and is an important step towards giving residents and visitors peace of mind.

A defibrillator outside the George Centre in Westgate, Grantham. (27461283)

“As part of SKDC’s £7,000 investment, the existing defibrillators in our customer services area and the Guildhall Arts Centre will also be moved outside so they are accessible around the clock.

“We’re now looking to see how we can further support this important contribution to the health and wellbeing of the area.”

Coun Morgan said they were grateful to organisations and businesses who provide publicly accessible defibrillators.

“Through this project new defibrillators that will be available 24/7 will be installed across our town and surrounding area,” she said.

“We have a large area to cover and the more defibrillators we have, the less distance someone may have to go to access one in an emergency.

“Progress is being made and any organisation or business that wants to help provide more defibrillators is welcome to get in touch with me on 07398 156296.”

The Rotary Club has also installed a defibrillator in the George Centre, in Westgate, with the Lions adding one at Wyndham Park and Walton Girls’ School positioning one on its fence. The project partners are now set to liaise on additional sites.

Potential sites identified by Coun Morgan include Grantham town centre, including Market Square and St Peters Hill; Commercial Road; the area near Somerby Hill; Dysart Park; Bridge End Road/London Road; Harlaxton Road/Springfield Road; Trent Road; Cheveley Park; Harrowby Lane shops; Manthorpe Estate shops;Barrowby Gate; Earlesfield Estate shops; Harrowby Estate shops; Arnoldfield/Gonerby.

All would be added to the emergency services database for easy access.

Read more GranthamHealth