A rejected plan to knock down a dilapidated bungalow in Bottesford to make way for five new homes has gone to appeal.

The proposal for the land, off Grantham Road, was refused by Melton Borough Council’s planning committee in May this year. Seven councillors voted against the application and three in its favour.

The committee said the plan was neither necessary nor appropriate for the field at the edge of the village, as the site was outside the area where the council had decided homes could be built and that it would not provide the types of homes needed locally.

A plan to build five homes on Grantham Road, Bottesford, has gone to appeal after it was rejected by Melton Borough Council. Image: Google (59868344)

Developments can only be permitted in the countryside outside designated areas if they address local need, planning policy states.

All five of the houses would have had four or more bedrooms, while the village and wider district needed two and three-bedroom homes, planning officers said.

Applicant Paul Gaughan was seeking outline planning permission for the site, meaning it would be approved or rejected in principle, with the detailed plans to be ironed out through a later application. He has exercised his right to appeal the decision.

The application will now be considered by the Planning Inspectorate, the Government body tasked with overseeing appeals. It has the authority to over-rule councils or support their decisions.

A number of benefits of the scheme were acknowledged by councillors. These included the reduction of the speed limit in Grantham Road to 30mph to accommodate the entrance to and exit from the properties, and the creation of new homes on what was described as an “untidy site”.

Anyone wishing to comment on the case will need to do so by Tuesday, November 8. Representations can be made online or posted to Room 3Q Kite Wing, The Planning Inspectorate, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol, BS1 6PN.