Plan for new Aldi store in Grantham to go before council

By Graham Newton
-
Published: 17:15, 13 July 2020
 | Updated: 17:27, 13 July 2020

Plans by supermarket chain Aldi to open a new store in Grantham have been given the support of council officers.

The chain wants to close its South Parade store and open a new one at the junction of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road.

South Kesteven District Council planning committee will discuss the application at its next meeting on July 22.

