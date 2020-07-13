Plan for new Aldi store in Grantham to go before council
Published: 17:15, 13 July 2020
| Updated: 17:27, 13 July 2020
Plans by supermarket chain Aldi to open a new store in Grantham have been given the support of council officers.
The chain wants to close its South Parade store and open a new one at the junction of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road.
South Kesteven District Council planning committee will discuss the application at its next meeting on July 22.
