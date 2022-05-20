A proposal to build 20 sheltered flats in the town centre has been approved.

Plans to develop a new sheltered housing scheme of 20 flats on Swinegate, Grantham, was unanimously approved by South Kesteven District Council's planning committee yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

Included in the development is a communal area, and the demolition of an outbuilding behind 44-46 Watergate.

A sketch of what the Swinegate flats could look like. Credit: SKDC (53254245)

The plans include one and two-bedroom flats for people on the SKDC housing register, and is specifically aimed at residents who do not have access to vehicles and therefore who may be cut off from accessing Grantham in their current properties.

Julie Martin, head of housing and technical services at SKDC, said: "We currently have 133 applicants on the housing register that meet the criteria for this type of housing, and what we’re looking to try and do is create a scheme which embraces assistive technology, with a clear focus on safety and energy efficiency.

"So we’re looking at something really quite modern and forward-thinking for residents which takes us into the future."

The site on which 20 social housing apartments could be built. (42828660)

Although they were in favour of the development, some councillors did raise concerns over space for visiting support workers to park, and the issue of turning out of the car park onto Watergate.

Councillor Penny Milnes said: “Baring mind the support staff that are going to be coming and going, they’re going to need quite a bit of parking, aren’t they? Let alone the residents.

"You’ve got 20 vulnerable people there, who probably have carers, social workers, doctors and ambulances. It can be quite busy where you’ve got a sheltered apartment."

However, it was pointed out by the planning officer that Lincolnshire County Council's highways department was consulted throughout the process, and had no objections to the plan.

Also, with SKDC being both the applicant and operator of the car park, it was said that any issues could be looked into in the future.

Councillor David Bellamy said: “We can’t turn it down. It’s a successful project.What’s going to happen to those buildings that are there now on that derelict site if we don’t do something with it when there’s something here offered on a plate to do it?

"And it’ll improve the outlook of the town centre as well. I think it’s brilliant."