Plans have been submitted to build “much-needed” affordable housing in a village after a survey produced “remarkable” results.

The plans propose to build nine new homes, including seven affordable homes and two market houses, on land off South Heath Lane, in Fulbeck.

Landowner Alix Fane, who put forward the plans, submitted a survey to residents last month to get their opinions on affordable housing within the village.

The proposed site plan.

From the survey, 70.77 per cent of respondents were in favour of affordable housing.

Alix said: “The results were remarkable as the response was extremely high, producing a 70.77 per cent response in favour of an affordable first-time buyer housing scheme and a proven need for nine such houses within the next five years.

“An application has been submitted on the back of this demonstrated much-needed housing need and clearly demonstrated support.”

The land in South Heath Lane, Fulbeck, where housing could be built. Photo: Google Maps

The plan also proposes to build new private drives and “associated hard landscaping to provide vehicular and pedestrian access from South Heath Lane”.

In 2020, Alix issued a similar survey to gain data which was used to inform a planning application to build 12 new homes in the same site.

However, in June 2022, this plan was rejected by South Kesteven District Council.