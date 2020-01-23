Home   News   Article

Plan to build eight new homes off busy Grantham road

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 07:00, 23 January 2020

An application to convert a former office building and builders yard in South Parade, Grantham, to create two flats and six houses has been submitted.

The building currently used as offices to the front of the site is Grade II-listed and historically known as Spittlegate Lodge.

The rear of the site is currently vacant, but was previously utilised as a builders yard.

