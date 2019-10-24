Plan to create a car park in Grantham aimed at commuters

Commuters will have a new car park to leave their vehicles in, if planning approval is given.

A patch of land in Mowbeck Way, off Alexandra Road in Grantham, could be turned into a car park with 35 spaces, according to the landowner, John Ferguson, of Barrowby.

Mr Ferguson has submitted a planning application to South Kesteven District Council asking to change the use of the 0.25 acres of land, which is near South Kesteven District Council’s CCTV centre and vehicles yard.