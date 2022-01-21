A proposal to demolish the building education facility at Grantham College to build houses has been deferred by a planning committee.

Yesterday, the South Kesteven District Council planning committee voted unanimously to defer plans to demolish the Grantham College Building Department on Sandon Road, over concerns from councillors that insufficient information had been provided by the applicant.

The development would see the current six buildings on site demolished, with 11 homes built on the site, which lies adjacent to the former military barracks, a Grade 2 listed building.

Plans could see the former Grantham College Construction Skills Centre make way for 13 homes, image via Google Streetview. (45883404)

The committee raised issues over the overall design of the development, the topography, and, following a recent site visit, that the facility is still “clearly quite busy”, according to Councillor Phil Dilks.

Coun Dilks said that the site is “quite clearly still occupied by the college construction department”, and said that the applicant needs to provide documentary evidence that the existing use is no longer viable and sought assurances that the current courses currently offered by the college, including bricklaying and joinery, would still be offered if the plans went through.

Chris Lindley, the agent for the applicant, said: “We have a fantastic opportunity here to regenerate a previously developed site which has been judged to make a poor contribution to the character of the area.

“[The College] have to be agile in terms of how they use the buildings. It varies with time.”

He said that around 30 per cent of the buildings were currently unused but that this would change as the site develops further.

Councillor Ian Selby voiced similar concerns about the current use of the site. After the recent site visit, he described the department as "thriving" and said that the classrooms were "packed with students".

He said: "Do these 11 properties outweigh the need to help hundreds of students in years to come?

"I feel it’s extremely short sighted to close a construction department at the college.

“Whatever happened to the big plans for expanding the college on the old police station site? Well, we know what happened there. It was sold off for housing."

“I’m not happy with this application whatsoever. It goes against many many policies."

Councillor Charmaine Morgan said she was "hugely concerned at the loss of this amenity", and raised concerns over the design of the proposed houses, especially when they would be directly next to the grade II listed barracks.

She criticised the look of the housing, calling it "the blandest, ugliest, most basic housing design you could possibly come up with".

She continued: “There was no effort whatsoever to tie in with the historic character of that block immediately next to it.

“If we are looking at deferral, we should be looking at materials.”

Grantham resident and architect with 50 years experience, Michael Ellison, whose property lies adjacent to the site, also raised concerns on the topography of the development and highlighted a "significant slope" on the site, as well as noting that the proposal would cause a "severe loss of privacy", for his son who lives in the annex on his property.

Chair of the committee, councillor Helen Crawford said: “What I’ve heard so far from the questions to the agent, I don’t think we’ve got all the information we require."

She proposed to defer the application to allow further information to be sought from the college to support their application, regarding the need, where the students will go and how this fits in with the overall masterplan of the college, and clarification over the levels on the site in the existing proposals.

This motion was passed unanimously.