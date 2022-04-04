An application to demolish a building education facility has been withdrawn.

The proposal to demolish the Construction Skills Centre at Grantham College and build 11 houses has been withdrawn by the agent.

As a result, the centre, situated on Sandon Road, Grantham, will continue in its current use.

The Grantham College Construction Skills Centre, image via Google Streetview. (45883404)

South Kesteven District Council's planning committee voted unanimously in January to defer the plans, over concerns from councillors that insufficient information had been provided by the applicant.

The development would have seen the six buildings currently on site demolished, and 11 homes built on the site, which lies adjacent to the former military barracks, a Grade 2 listed building.

District Councillor Charmaine Morgan said: "As a ward Councillor for St Vincent's Ward and member of the SKDC Planning Committee which challenged this application I am delighted the application to demolish the College Training amenity for building skills has been Withdrawn.

"Not only would the loss of such a valuable community asset be of great concern but the proposed new development was also out of character with the neighbouring historic Barracks site and impacted on neighbouring homes.

"The withdrawal of the application by the College indicates they have listened to the concerns raised for which I am hugely grateful. As I stated at the meeting, it is important we train our future builders if we are to tackle our housing shortage.

"I hope the college will rethink their plans and this excellent place of learning gets all the support it needs to continue delivering its wide range of courses."

Grantham College has no further comment to make on the planning application.