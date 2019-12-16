Plan to demolish Grantham court to build a care home is approved

A 55-bed care home costing £3.5 million has been approved on the site of Grantham’s former magistrates’ court.

The planning committee of South Kesteven District Council backed the scheme on Wednesday after hearing the scheme would use a vacant building on a brownfield site and help meet a demand for its services.

The court, in Harlaxton Road, closed in 2016, a controversial decision which saw defendants, victims and witnesses forced to travel to Lincoln or Boston for their cases to be heard.

How the care home will look if approved for the site of the former magistrates court in Grantham. (23252400)

It has stood empty since.

The Crown Care Developments scheme also includes amenity space, lounges, dining areas, a cafe and salon, plus parking for 21 cars.

Some 70 jobs are promised.

Grantham Magistrates' Court closed in 2016. (16726097)

Planning officer Phil Jordan told the meeting: “It is a positive use of a currently vacant and redundant site.”

Grantham councillor Ian Selby said the current empty building was not as bad as the former post officer “over the road” from the council offices, and the new scheme “has to be a lot better”.

Coun Phil Dilks said he was pleased trees would be preserved.

The developer said: "The development would represent a capital investment of over £3.5 million and would create a business that would eventually employ approximately 70 local people on a full-time and part-time basis given the 24 hour staffing of the building.

“The business will represent a large new local employer and will have a sound financial future on the basis of present demographic trends.

“It also has a wider benefit to the community in increasing the demand for support services and will have a positive impact on local values and may provoke other capital investment in the area."

