A planning application has been submitted requesting a 5.8 hectare northern extension to Great Ponton (Station) Quarry.

The application includes a screening request which will determine whether or not the proposed development should be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment.

A screening opinion request must include a plan sufficient to identify the land, a brief description of the purpose and nature of the development, and explanation of the development’s likely effects on the environment.

The quarry currently produces a range of limestone products, such as building stone and walling stone, which will still continue if permission is granted for the extension.

The proposed extension would work in the same manner as the approved existing site, producing a maximum output of 100,000 tonnes annually.