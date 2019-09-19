Plan to invest £1 million in Grantham Fire Station

Lincolnshire County Council has submitted plans for a more than £1 million investment in Grantham Fire Station including on-site accommodation and training facilities for firefighters.

The authority, which oversees Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue service, wants to demolish the former drill tower and outbuildings on the Harlaxton Road site, in order to create two new buildings and a car park.

It said the plans will help “meet the growing requirements” of the service.

The drill tower (16981546)

It notes a number of old facilities and decommissioned buildings on site “which require improvement”.

The authority has also recently taken the initiative in introducing accommodation county-wide.

“The fire station does not have any on-site accommodation at present and this has become an issue affecting response times,” said documents submitted to the planning department..

An example of a modern tower. (16981548)

“The proposal reflects the desire to improve and modernise the current fire service facilities as a part of a county-wide strategy,” they conclude.

The planned accommodation block will feature six bedrooms for on-duty firefighters, as well as kitchen and dining facilities and a garden room.

Meanwhile, the new fire training building will “provide a more modern training facility to educate fire fighters in line with new practices”, said the documents.

Grassland to the back of the station will be converted into a 42-space replacement car park.

Site layout (16981551)

The plan is to complete the proposed work in stages.

Layout of the fire station build. (16981543)