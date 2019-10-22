Plan to turn Grantham town centre shop into a flat

A shop in Grantham will be turned into a flat, if given planning approval.

The shop in Wharf Road, which was last used briefly as a water softening company in 2016, would be renovated to feature two bedrooms on the ground floor and a kitchenette, shower room and living room in the basement.

The applicant seeking approval from SKDC is Philip Lee, of Old Somerby, who states that his many attempts to let the property commercially have been unsuccessful, hence the change of use sought.

Owner wants to turn former water softener shop into a flat. (19909688)