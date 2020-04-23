Home   News   Article

Plane above Lincolnshire spotted zig-zagging in bizarre trip

Published: 14:42, 23 April 2020

A plane has been spotted zig-zagging in the sky above Lincolnshire leading to many questions from members of the public.

Flightradar24 shows other aircraft making similar trips across the country and with the decline in air traffic around the world, the visibility of certain flights has attracted attention and caused a deluge of questions on social media.

Survey flight paths during April 2020 - Picture :flightradar24.com (33934595)
Flightradar24 says one of the most visible quirks of flying at the moment are survey-pattern flights. These flights take place all the time for a variety of reasons.

