A planned barn conversion at Hungerton Hall promises to create a unique venue for weddings and corporate events.

South Kesteven District Council has approved the scheme to create the venue to be known as The Meadow.

It involves renovating an existing barn and creating a new contemporary barn-like building with car park, camping and on-site accommodation for the manager.

The site is approximately a mile south of Wyville, accessed via an unnamed road that links Wyville with Saltby.

The hall’s Isabel Burford told the Journal the development would be designed using the same architect who worked on projects involving the Victoria and Albert Museums in London and Dublin.

It would increase the current 115m2 building by some 325m2.

Isabel said: “We want to do something that will be different to the standard county house hotel or English country garden.”

The small barn could be used for civil ceremonies and nearby Wyville and Saltby has two churches.

“The idea is we have this beautiful old stone barn and this fantastic open glass and timber framework building.”

The venture would create three jobs for a site manager, general manager and food & drink manager.

Local people would also be employed to build the development as well as supplying flowers and food for the wedding receptions. At least ten waiting staff would be employed for each wedding.

Isabel said the venue would also be used for community events such as Christmas banquets. She cites Grantham Tennis Club as an example of an organisation delivering community events as well as sport, seeing it as an inspiration.

She added:“The idea is in 2019 we set up a marquee on the lawn and have the main venue ready in 2020.”

There would also be glamping on site with bell tents and yurts, though camping won’t be the mainstay of the new venture.

Isabel added: “It will be something different, where it doesn’t feel like a conveyor belt.”